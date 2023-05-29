Watch | Huge Wildfire In Canada's Nova Scotia Goes Out Of Control, Burns Down Homes

After a wildfire prompted evacuations and power outages, the city of Halifax in eastern Canada declared a state of local emergency on Sunday night.

"Emergency responders are working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threats posed by the fires," the municipal authority in the capital of Nova Scotia province said in a press release.

A massive cloud of smoke engulfed the port city as a result of the fire. The municipality announced that the state of emergency would remain in place for seven days unless it is lifted or extended.

The out-of-control forest fire burning near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, N.S. grew to 2,296 hectares, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said Sunday night, reported CBC.

According to a statement on Twitter, Nova Scotia Power temporarily cut off electricity in the affected area.

Our team is coordinating with first responders as they work to address forest fires affecting #Shelburne, including Clyde River, and also in the #Tantallon area. Power has temporarily been disconnected so fire fighters can safely work. Visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n for updates. pic.twitter.com/lAQCzIe7qe — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) May 28, 2023

In Twitter posts, telecommunications companies such as Rogers and Bell Aliant from Bell Canada expressed that certain customers in evacuated communities might encounter disruptions in their services due to the wildfires.

CBC quoted Kara McCurdy, a fire prevention officer from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, Nova Scotia, who said that the region has experienced 176 wildfires this season, a significant increase compared to 70 wildfires recorded at the same time last year. McCurdy attributes this rise to dry conditions and the phenomenon known as the "spring dip", which are contributing factors to the escalation.

In response to unprecedented wildfires that resulted in tens of thousands of people being displaced from their homes, the western province of Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency earlier this month.