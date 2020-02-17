Ice Falling Down 450-foot-hole Makes Laser Gun Battle Sounds, Netizens Amazed

A video went viral after a person was seen dropping chunks of ice in a 450-foot-hole to hear the sound it made. The viral video which has garnered more than three million views shows a man dropping a small chunk of ice in an icy hole. As the ice was dropped into the hole, it made a distorted sound that sounded like a laser gun battle.

What does a 9 inch ice core sound like when dropped down a 450 foot hole? Like this! Credit to @peter_neff for the idea and @Scripps_Polar, @sciencejenna, @GeosciencesPU, @US_IceDrilling, and @paleosurface for the execution! pic.twitter.com/pW7LxKdbUB — John Andrew Higgins (@blueicehiggins) February 7, 2020

Doppler effect

According to reports, the sound that is created after the ice dropping is related to the Doppler effect. The Doppler effect is the change in frequency of a wave in relation to an observer who is moving towards the relative to the source of the wave.

The incident prompted a person to explain to the process of how the sound was created after dropping the ice.

Here’s the story on this crazy sound (V1), plus the basic science @blueicehiggins, myself, & others do studying past climate with #Antarctic ice cores. 🇦🇶🧊❄️ pic.twitter.com/QAtjcxXXGh — Peter Neff (@peter_neff) February 8, 2020

Netizens amazed

The viral and fascinating incident piqued the interest of many people and call the incident a very cool moment.

The borehole was mostly preserved empty for posterity and the off chance that we want to come back and do more SCIENCE. The team couldn’t resist a little offering though 😀! — John Andrew Higgins (@blueicehiggins) February 9, 2020

That is so incredibly cool! I showed it to my 9 yr old nephew, now he wants to move to Antarctica!! — Angela (@Angela48994548) February 10, 2020

Well it would be hard to LIVE in Antarctica but lots of ways to go there to do science or help science get done (just as important!). Happy to show your nephew the lab and some Antarctic 🧊 if you’re ever in beautiful central NJ! — John Andrew Higgins (@blueicehiggins) February 11, 2020

IT NEVER GETS OLD! Ice drop 2020! N(ice)ly done.

🧊🕳️💥🔊 https://t.co/5kx5UnCyYj — Peter Neff (@peter_neff) February 7, 2020

I would literally fill up the hole with ice chunks. I’d never get bored with that😂 — C🍸 (@ChrisMartiny) February 8, 2020

I once heard a small piece of a rock core accidentally get dropped down a 10,000 foot deep oil well that was mostly cased. It sounded exactly the same, but went on longer. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) February 9, 2020

