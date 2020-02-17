The Debate
Ice Falling Down 450-foot-hole Makes Laser Gun Battle Sounds, Netizens Amazed

Rest of the World News

A video went viral after a person was seen dropping chunks of ice in a 450-foot-hole to hear the sound it made. It is called the doppler effect

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ice

A video went viral after a person was seen dropping chunks of ice in a 450-foot-hole to hear the sound it made. The viral video which has garnered more than three million views shows a man dropping a small chunk of ice in an icy hole. As the ice was dropped into the hole, it made a distorted sound that sounded like a laser gun battle.

Doppler effect

According to reports, the sound that is created after the ice dropping is related to the Doppler effect. The Doppler effect is the change in frequency of a wave in relation to an observer who is moving towards the relative to the source of the wave.

The incident prompted a person to explain to the process of how the sound was created after dropping the ice.

Netizens amazed

The viral and fascinating incident piqued the interest of many people and call the incident a very cool moment.

 

 

 

 

 

