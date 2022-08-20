Watch: India & US' Troops Practise Aerial Insertion, Combat Freefall During Joint Exercise

As part a joint military exercise, special forces of the Indian Army and US Army held a breathtaking aerial insertion and combat freefall practice, Additional Directorate General of Public Information informed in a tweet on Saturday.

The video posted on Twitter, shows the Indian and American forces practising dropping of Guided Precision Aerial Delivery Systems (GPADS).

"Special forces troops of #IndianArmy & #USArmy practised aerial insertion & combat freefall including the precision dropping of loads using #GPADS during the ongoing Joint Exercise," the caption to the tweet informed.

Watch the video here:

On August 8 this year, India and the US commenced a military exercise named "Ex Vajra Prahar 2022" in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh. According to Indian Defence Ministry, the main aim of the exercise was to improve interoperability between the Special Forces of both nations. The joint exercise by the Special Forces of both the countries is conducted alternatively between India and the United States to share the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics, as per a statement released on August 8.

Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise Ex Vajra Prahar 2022

"The 13th Edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise "Ex Vajra Prahar 2022" commenced at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh (HP) today (Aug 8)," the Indian Army said in a press release on August 8. The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) and Special Tactics Squadron (STS) of US Special Forces and the Indian Army contingent is formed by drawing Special Forces personnel under the aegis of SFTS.

The Vajra Prahar series of joint exercises aims to share best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics as also to improve inter-operability between the Special Forces of both Nations.

(Image: @adgpi/Twitter)