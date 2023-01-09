Watch: Iranians Gather Outside Prison In Bid To Prevent Execution Of Anti-hijab Protesters

As the anti-government and anti-hijab protests continue to escalate in Iran, several people took to the streets and organised demonstrations outside a prison in Tehran in a bid to prevent executions. The draconian Iranian regime has been conducting executions of those who were involved in the anti-hijab protests that have engulfed the country since September 2022. The protests erupted in the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran's morality police. According to the BBC, the crowd gathered outside Iran’s Rajai Shahr Jail in the city of Karaj on Sunday after it was reported that the Iranian authorities are preparing to execute two more protestors who were involved in the anti-hijab protests.

The videos of the demonstrations which were circulated online show protestors chanting anti-regime slogans under the night sky outside the jail. The mother of the protestor named Mohammad Ghobadlou pleaded clemency to release his son. Ghobadlou is one of the two men who are at risk of execution. The protests became even more severe after the authoritarian Iranian regime executed two more protesters on Saturday. The two men named Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged for “killing a member of the security forces” during the nationwide protests. The move by the Iranian administration received international condemnation. Several supporters of the Iran protests shared the visuals from the midnight protests on social media, with the slogans like “free Iran” and “stop executions”.

Part 2/2: … protestors and for those at imminent risk of being executed. They also poured in front of Rajai Shahr prison, where #MohammadGhobadlou and #MohammadBoroughani may be executed at any moment.#GLOBALstrikes #FreeIran #StopExecutionsInIran pic.twitter.com/uEfUm7KWcU — Montreh Tavakkoli, MD, MA (@MTavakkoli) January 9, 2023

Ghobadlou who is at risk of execution suffers from ‘bipolar disorder

The two protesters who are at the risk of execution are named Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Boroughani. According to BBC, Ghobadlou’s mother has previously said that his 22-year-old son is suffering from bipolar disorder. The mother was also filmed telling the crowd that around 50 doctors have signed the petition urging Iran’s Judiciary chief to review Ghobadlou’s mental health. “If he believed in God, he would have responded to these 50 doctors," she said.

The twin execution on Saturday was condemned by many around the world. The UN Human rights office called the actions “shocking” and asserted that the ordeal followed “unfair trials based on forced confessions". As per the reports by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 519 protesters and 68 security personnel lost their lives in the Iran protests. The report also states that around 111 protesters are at the risk of execution.