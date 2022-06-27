WATCH: Joe Biden Seen Seeking Out PM Modi, Snakes Through G7 Leaders To Shake His Hand

India is rapidly solidifying its stature as a global power, and this was proven at the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany. As leaders of the group's permanent and guest members gathered for a meeting earlier today, US President Joe Biden was seen making his way through the assembled heads of state to seek out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shake his hand. While PM Modi was busy interacting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during a group photo session, Biden walked up to him, tapped him on the shoulder and extended his hand for a shake.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him ahead of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/gkZisfe6sl — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Both the leaders then exchanged some words and shared a laugh in a moment that was captured on camera. Notably, this comes as the Western countries are increasingly looking to India for a number of topics, ranging from climate change to supply of wheat to the world amid the Ukraine-Russia war. As for the G7, it was formerly known as G8 and had France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, Canada and Russia as its members. However, Russia was kicked out of the group in 2014 for its annexation of Crimea, thus leaving the bloc with seven members.

PM Modi invited as a guest member at the 48th G7 summit

The G7 this year invited five countries as guest members- namely India, South Africa, Indonesia, Argentina and Senegal. The two-day summit marks the 48th meeting of the world's seven most powerful economies which have gathered together in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier today, PM Modi was welcomed by the host and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Alpine castle of Munich's Schloss Elmau, where the summit has been organised.

Notably, this is the third time the Indian PM has been invited to G7 and he is scheduled to address the meeting in two sessions later in the day. PM Modi's address will primarily discuss the topics including environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. However, the major conversation will hover around the global crisis of fuel and food triggered by Russia's attack on Ukraine. While India has maintained a neutral stance over the issue and continues to buy discounted Russian oil, the Western G7 members are expected to press New Delhi to side with them and condemn Moscow's actions. Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with the G7's permanent members for bilateral discussions over mutual interests.