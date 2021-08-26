WATCH: Joe Biden Walked Away From ISIS Question Days Before Kabul Blasts; Clip Goes Viral

After two massive blasts jolted Kabul on Thursday, a video of Joe Biden from the press conference the President of the United States conducted just two days ago has started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Joe Biden can be seen turning a deaf ear and walking away when a reporter asks, 'What about the threat of ISIS to the United States now?' Two days thereafter, not one but two blasts took place in Kabul, and it was none other than the US officials confirming that the attack is 'definitely believed to be' carried out by the Islamic State group.

It is important to note, however, as many have pointed out online, it is unwise to distinguish between terror groups like Taliban, ISIS-K and al-Qaeda at this point, and also that attributing the attack to ISIS so quickly after it took place absolves the US of culpability for their flight from Afghanistan which has put the nation in the Taliban's hands.

Twin explosions were reported outside the Kabul airport. The first blast took place at the Abbey Gate, which is used by US citizens vetted for evacuation flights, and moments after, at the Baron Hotel, which is reserved for the military of the western army, and does not allow civilians, a second blast took place.

Dual blasts reported in Kabul

Confirming the blasts, the US military called it a 'complex attack' that resulted in a number of casualties of the American citizens, apart from Afghans. It is pertinent to mention here that as per Republic reporters on the ground, not less than 40 people have lost their lives in the two attacks at the Kabul airport.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby wrote, "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. Moving on to confirm the second blast, he wrote, "Öne other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

While the US has confirmed the blasts and deaths resulting thereto, the Joe Biden administration has kept mum on the fact that the intel had warned of ISIS attack days ahead, steps to prevent which was, however, not taken, except issuing an advisory to its citizens to take a different route to the airport where the evacuation process was going on in full swing before August 31, the final withdrawal date for its troop.