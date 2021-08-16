WATCH: Kabul Airport Erupts In Chaos Amid Taliban Siege As Thousands Try To Flee Country

In an effort to escape the Taliban, panic and chaos scenes were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Aiport. Thousands of people are in an attempt to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest. The Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US troops.

According to sources, many civilians were injured on the tarmac as they rushed to get on the plane. Also, the airport staff were missing from the check-in counters and security checks.

Many countries including the US, UK, and Australia have released a joint statement saying anyone who wishes to leave the country must be able to do so without Taliban interference.

In a joint statement on August 15, the US Department of State & Department of Defence said, "At present, we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport (in Afghanistan) to enable the safe departure of the US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights".

Earlier, the US embassy in Afghanistan has stated, "The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place".

UN on Taliban violence

Earlier, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise "utmost restraint" in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In addition, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric had said, "The United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need."

Taliban captures Afghanistan

On Sunday, August 15, The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital after the government collapsed. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, and negotiator told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

On August 16, a State Department official announced that the American flag is no longer flying at the US Embassy in Kabul amid evacuations from Afghanistan's capital. According to US President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials, the withdrawal of American forces became an urgent mission as the Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan.

