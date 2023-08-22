WATCH: Kit Kat, The Cat From Missouri Sets Guinness World Record With Jump-roping Feat

Kit Kat, a 13-year-old feline hailing from Missouri, has secured a place in the Guinness World Records by successfully performing nine skips with a jump rope in just one minute. This remarkable feat was accomplished in partnership with Kit Kat's owner, Trisha Seifried.

With this exceptional showcase of jump rope skill, Kit Kat has officially etched his name into history, confirming his position as the feline with the highest number of skips achieved in a single minute.

Owner Trisha Seifried shared insights into Kit Kat's journey, revealing, "By 6 months old, Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of huge crowds of people at the farm, helping to bust myths that cats can't be trained."

Seifried, the proprietor of an animal talent agency, recounted the remarkable odyssey of Kit Kat. Alongside his world-record-worthy jump-rope accomplishment, this sensational feline has an impressive resume that encompasses a social media crusade for Friskies cat food and a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Seifried highlighted, "Jumping rope is definitely his most impressive trick, however because of his age we do keep his jumping to a minimum." Among his array of tricks, Kit Kat's preference for high-fiving fans at events stands out, highlighting his fondness for engaging with the audience.

Kit Kat's narrative serves as a prime illustration of the incredible potential and abilities animals possess. It underscores the commitment and training required to unveil their concealed talents.