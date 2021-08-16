WATCH | Man Left Surprised By His Own Voice Played At KFC Outlet He Left Years Ago

A man stopped working at a KFC outlet in Australia years ago, but he was surprised when he visited the outlet again. A video has surfaced on the Internet that shows Ryan Evans in his car at a KFC drive-through in Greensborough, Australia. As he arrives at the machine, he can be seen hearing the pre-recorded message in his voice. The video of Evans's reaction to his pre-recorded message has been captured in a TikTok video that has been shared on YouTube.

Man's reaction after hearing his voice

In the short clip shared on YouTube, Evans can be seen arriving at the machine. He can be seen hearing, "Welcome to KFC Greensborough, when you’re ready to place an order." Evans pauses for a second and then joins in, speaking the same words that the machine does. He can be heard saying, "Please drive forward to the first window." It happened because Evans used to work at the restaurant 14 years back but he was surprised to know that the outlet had not changed the pre-recorded message since then. Watch the video here:

Speaking to Australia's News.com.au, Evans mentioned that one of his friends who had visited the KFC outlet six months ago told him that his voice was still being played on the speaker box. Evans then decided to visit the store. Evans told News.com that he started working at Greensborough KFC when he was 15 and had recorded the speaker message when he was 23 and worked as branch's store manager. Evans added that the employees at the KFC outlet used to have headsets to speak to the customers but when he was working there, the headsets broke down and he recorded the message on the speaker box. Since being shared on YouTube, the video of Evans's reaction to his pre-recorded message being played at the KFC outlet in Australia has garnered over 2190 views.

