WATCH | Man Tries To Eat Ramen In Extreme Cold, Check What Happens Next

A video of a person trying to eat a bowl of instant noodles in the frigid cold is going viral. In the video, posted on Instagram, ice crystals can be seen on the face of the man and the snowy backdrop demonstrate how chilly it was. What transpires next, though, will astound you.

The Instagram user, Jake Fischer captioned the video as "Ramen has cooled!" after he discovers that the fork and noodles are frozen as he tries to lift the fork to grasp the noodles. The noodles were simply dangling in the air.

The video has received over 41.2 million views and one million likes since it was uploaded on December 28. However, it is unknown where the video was actually shot.

Watch the video here

Social media users are bewildered!!!

The social media users were shocked to see his hair and eyelashes frozen. One even questioned whether it was just makeup or he was genuinely frozen.

“His hair is Ramen too,” a user wrote. "I want to see how you warmed back up. I feel like the ice would be dripping everywhere once it starts melting!" said another.

While the third user said, "Bro turned into ramen." "Frozen 5 shooting leaked...." commented another. "Bro's from Narnia,” the fifth user wrote.

Astrobiologist investigates food’s reaction in low temperatures

In a recent Instagram post, a french astrobiologist conducted research in Antarctica where he decided to probe how the food we eat every day reacts in extremely low temperatures.

On Instagram, Verseux posted a collection of images showing what happens to food in the icy, inhospitable environment of Antarctica. He looked into whether cooking outside at -60 degrees Celsius would be possible, but he came to the conclusion that his experiment was not a smart idea. He posted a photo of his frozen spaghetti meal before he could even put his fork in his mouth.