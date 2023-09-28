Watch: Massive Explosion Rips Through A Warehouse In Uzbekistan, One Dead And 162 Injured

A massive explosion ripped through a warehouse in the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent on Thursday, killing one person and injuring 162. According to CNN, the warehouse where the explosion took place was located near the Tashkent airport. The blast eventually sparked a fire and shattered windows in the nearby apartment blocks causing injury to several residents. As per the authorities, a teenage boy died after a window frame fell on him. The country's health ministry notified that 24 people had been hospitalised and 138 people were treated for minor injuries.

In the videos and photographs, which are being circulated online, show flames soaring into the night skies and plumes of smoke surrounding the area thereafter. While the cause of the explosion is not clear, the emergency ministry set up a special laboratory to investigate the blast. “As a result of the quick actions of emergency ministry employees, the area of the fire is being reduced,” the ministry said in a statement, The New York Post reported. “The situation is completely under control,” the ministry furthered.

16 fire and rescue crews were sent to the site

According to The New York Post, the country’s authorities sent 16 fire and rescue crews to the site of the explosion. The Warehouse was located in the city’s Sergeli district near the airport. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, the warehouse was owned by Inter Logistics LLC.

Meanwhile, the aviation authorities assured that the flights continue to depart and arrive from the international airport shortly after the incident. However, a notice was sent to the pilots notifying them that a runway at the airport would be closed for take-off and landing for at least five hours. With over 3 million residents, Tashkent is the largest city in the Central Asian and former Soviet Union.