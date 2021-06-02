WATCH: Mehul Choksi's Wife Priti Breaks Silence On 'mystery Woman'; Reveals What She Knows

Mehul Choksi's wife Priti Choski broke her silence after her husband's alleged abduction to Dominica from Antigua on May 23 and spilled the beans on the 'mystery woman' who is alleged to have lured him on May 23. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV from Antigua and narrating the incidents that occurred on May 23, Priti Choksi claimed that Mehul Choksi was abducted while he was en route to pick up someone for dinner and that he was bundled up by men, following which he was taken away by a boat. Priti Choksi revealed that her husband's Antiguan passport was in her possession.

Priti Choski spills the beans on 'mystery woman' linked to Mehul Choksi

Shedding light on the 'mystery woman' in question, Priti Choksi said that she did not know her personally & that Mehul Choksi had first met her in August 2020. Detailing further, Priti Choksi said that the 'mystery woman' and her friend had occupied a home opposite the Choksis and that she was there for a week (in August 2020). Priti claimed that the 'mystery woman' returned in April 2021 following which she was 'seen around on May 18.' Further, Priti Choksi said that the 'mystery woman' would go on walks with Mehul Choksi to public beaches and revealed that she had allegedly insisted on going to a secluded place to which her husband had denied and had suggested going to dinner instead.

"The authorities are looking into that (mystery woman leaving Antigua) and they believe that she left the island very soon after this happened. I believe the investigations are on & I wouldn't know more than that,' Priti Choksi told Republic TV in an exclusive interview in response to a question on if she knew the mystery woman.

'Mehul Choksi was heavily tortured': Wife

Priti Choksi claimed that Mehul Choksi was forced to jump to another smaller boat from the one he was kept in on the night of May 24 after he was allegedly abducted. Mehul Choksi's wife went on to claim that her husband was 'heavily tortured' on the other boat & was allegedly in lots of pain. Priti Choksi identified the small boat that Mehul Choksi had jumped on to as a Coast Guard boat and claimed that he was taken into the custody of the Police in Dominica on reaching a beach after being told that he was a criminal and that a red corner notice was issued against him.

"The car was missing, we were out hunting for it about 1 am. We were then told to return home as there was a curfew. The Police continued the search near Jolly Harbour, the beaches. At the place where the car was found, there was nothing present. There was no car there at 3 am. At 7 am, someone passing by saw the car & informed the police. The car was unlocked. None of the video cameras in Jolly Harbour were working," Priti Choksi told Republic TV.

CBI, ED officials arrive in Dominica

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne was quoted as saying that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED and the Ministry of External Affairs has reached Dominica ahead of the hearing to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation.