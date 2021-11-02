WATCH: New Israel PM Asks 'most Popular Man In My Country' PM Modi To Join His Party

On the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 2 November, met his Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennett. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office(PMO) shared pictures of the meeting between Modi and Bennett. The PMO informed that PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had a "fruitful meeting." During the meeting, Bennett went on to invite PM Narendra Modi to join his party in Israel.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/QnzdCmgijT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021

In the tweet, PMO India informed that Modi and Bennett discussed "deepening various avenues of cooperation" for the benefit of the people of both countries. During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral strategic partnerships and "expressed satisfaction" over the progress made in various areas, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in the press release. Both the leaders agreed on strengthening cooperation, especially in the areas of high technology and innovation. During the meeting, Prime Minister extended the invitation to PM Bennett to visit India.

A light-hearted moment was captured between PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett. In the video shared on the microblogging site, Israel PM told Modi, "You are the most popular man in Israel." Responding to Bennett's comment, PM Modi said "Thank you". Bennett then told Prime Minister Modi, "Come and join my party."

Israel's PM Bennett to @narendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021

Earlier, PM Modi met his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennet in their first in-person meeting since the latter took office. Taking to Twitter, Israeli PM shared a clip of two leaders engaged in conversation at the summit venue. The video was shared alongside the caption, 'It was truly great to finally meet you'. Responding to the tweet, PM Modi wrote, 'Indeed! We shall continue working together for stronger bilateral ties and a better planet. The people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel.'

The people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel. https://t.co/PEaJ6cFxkM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

PM Modi interacted with many other leaders on the second day of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) Summit. Prior to his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Modi met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Glasgow. Furthermore, PM Modi had a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Modi also met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Glasgow. Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday, 2 November, launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative. It is worth mentioning Indian Prime Minister had reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

Prime Minister @narendramodi met @BillGates on the sidelines of the @COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Both discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change. pic.twitter.com/Li65b0VKN4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021

PM @narendramodi met Nepal PM @SherBDeuba in Glasgow. Theirs was a fruitful meeting, in which different issues including a collective effort against COVID-19 and working together to overcome climate change were discussed. pic.twitter.com/eusXw5C56J — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021

PM @narendramodi had a wonderful meeting with the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa. They reviewed the full range of bilateral relations agreed to strengthen cooperation in commerce, culture and other spheres. pic.twitter.com/dfeJU9160r — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021

Benjamin Netanyahu-Narendra Modi relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a great relationship with the former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier in June, when Netanyahu had to step down, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to Netanyahu for his leadership and "personal attention" to bilateral ties between Israel and India. He expressed "profound gratitude" to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The former Prime Minister of Israel returned the gratitude by thanking PM Modi for his "great personal friendship" and for the "strong alliance" that the two leaders were able to forge between Israel and India.

As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your great personal friendship and for the strong alliance we forged together between Israel and India.



🇮🇳🇮🇱 https://t.co/vZvixFgrQ4 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) June 14, 2021

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia