Watch: US Envoy-designate Eric Garcetti Arrives At Embassy In India In Pink Autorickshaw

Eric Garcetti, the new ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India, has landed in New Delhi. On March 15, 2023, he was approved to serve as the 25th American ambassador to the Republic of India. The US Embassy in New Delhi tweeted a video of Garcetti arriving at the mission in a pink tuk-tuk and was greeted by Patricia A. Lacina, deputy chief of mission, and other staff members of the Embassy.

In a tweet, the US Embassy said, “Excitement fills the air as we welcome Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti to India! We are excited to personally greet him and confident the U.S.-India partnership will advance through his leadership.”

Excitement fills the air as we welcome Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti to India! We are excited to personally greet him and confident the U.S.-India partnership will advance through his leadership. #USIndiaTogether pic.twitter.com/SdfuOoYzhC — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 14, 2023

In another video, the Embassy and US Consulates across India welcomed the new ambassador. The tweet said, “Welcome to India, Ambassador-Designate Garcetti! Here is a warm welcome from U.S. Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, & Embassy New Delhi highlighting India's linguistic diversity. We cannot wait for you to experience the rich culture & history of #IncredibleIndia”

Welcome to India, Ambassador-Designate Garcetti! Here is a warm welcome from U.S. Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, & Embassy New Delhi highlighting India's linguistic diversity. We cannot wait for you to experience the rich culture & history of #IncredibleIndia. pic.twitter.com/1cLuPuh8C3 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 12, 2023

Who is Eric Garcetti?

Eric Garcetti is the 25th Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India. He was elected as the 42nd mayor of the City of Los Angeles in 2013 as their youngest mayor and was further re-elected with the widest margin ever recorded.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India has stated, “Garcetti served as a naval officer in the reserve component for 12 years and was selected as Rockefeller Next Generation Leadership Fellow, an inaugural Asia 21 Fellow of the Asia Society, a Young Fellow of the French-American Foundation, a Rodel Fellow at the Aspen Institute, and a Reboot Fellow.”

It further stated, “Garcetti earned a B.A. at Columbia College, Columbia University as a John Jay Scholar and his roommate’s father, William Clark, was a predecessor of his as U.S. Ambassador to India. Ambassador Garcetti studied Hindi and Indian culture and history while at Columbia and went on to earn a Master’s degree at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.”