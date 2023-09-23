WATCH: Philippines Airport Security Screener Ingests $300 Allegedly Stolen From Traveller

In a disturbing incident that has raised concerns about the safety and security of travelers in the Philippines, a Manila airport security screening officer was caught on video swallowing $300 in bills, believed to have been stolen from a departing Chinese passenger, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The incident came to light when a supervisor reported on September 8 that a traveler had lost $300 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Terminal 1. This prompted the Office of Transportation Security to launch an investigation, questioning all personnel involved and scrutinising surveillance footage from the facility.

CCTV footage reveals officer's actions

The CCTV footage revealed the security screener's actions as she stuffed the stolen cash into her mouth, later covering it with a handkerchief in an apparent attempt to conceal the evidence. It appeared that the money was taken from the visitor's hand-carried bag while they were undergoing an X-ray scan.

Airport Security Screener Stole & swallow $300 dollars taken from a departing businessman at NAiA T1, MIAA / OTS Sets probe @dwiz882newsroom, @dwiz882 , @agilangpaliparan pic.twitter.com/0F5S8uoWY8 — raoul esperas (@raoulesperas) September 19, 2023

Philippines Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and senators expressed their dismay over the incident, highlighting its potential negative impact on both investors and tourists, reported SCMP. Bautista announced that legal and administrative actions would be initiated against the worker, who claimed to have ingested chocolates rather than the missing banknotes. He further authorised the imposition of the "maximum penalty" on those found guilty to demonstrate the department's commitment to eradicating wrongdoing within the airport and other agencies.

Officials have suspended four screening officers, including the one involved in the incident, while the investigation is ongoing. This development has occurred as Bautista strives to promote the airport to potential foreign investors, who may be interested in operating and maintaining the facility as part of a 170.6 billion peso rehabilitation project. At least five bidders have already expressed their interest in the project.

Filipino senator raises concerns about tourism & security in the Philippines

Senator Joel Villanueva voiced his concerns, suggesting that prospective visitors could be deterred by the alleged theft, The Philippine Star reported. He emphasised the importance of providing travelers with a positive experience and maintaining security standards, especially given the country's tourism campaign slogan, "Love the Philippines." He questioned how tourists could be convinced to love the Philippines if their security is compromised upon landing at the airport, stating, "Let's give them a happy experience, not a horror story."

The Department of Tourism reported that, as of September 19, the Philippines had welcomed more than 3.87 million foreign travelers. However according to SCMP, this incident adds to a growing list of security breaches at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, including cases where security personnel were caught stealing from tourists.