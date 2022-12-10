Watch: Rare Bird Emerges Out Of A Burrow In Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

A rare bird was spotted finding its way out of a burrow on the Mauna Loa in Hawaii before the volcano erupted earlier in November. According to officials, an endangered seabird fledgling was captured on camera about a month prior to the volcano’s eruption.

Sharing a clip of the 'akē'akē, which is also known as the band-rumped storm petrel, Hawaii’s National Park Service wrote: “Newly released footage shows the first documented ʻākeʻāke (band-rumped storm petrel) fledgling in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.” Reacting to the video, one user wrote on Twitter: “How precious.” On the other hand, Hawaii Pacific Parks Association added, “This is fantastic news and documentation.”

According to CBS News, the bird’s nests are extremely rare to spot as they do not leave a trail of evidence behind. "Biologists in the park have known of the presence of ʻakēʻakē on Mauna Loa since the 1990s. In 2019, ʻakēʻakē burrow calls were recorded during acoustic monitoring which indicated nesting. The lack of visual signs like guano at their nest sites make them extremely hard for humans to locate," said University of Hawaii biologist Charlotte Forbes Perry in a press release.

How was the bird found?

Despite the difficulty in locating their nests, the bird in question was found by Slater, a dog that is a member of the Hawaii Detector Dogs. The detection dog also ended up finding three other nests in a span of two days, according to Perry. The bird, which is nocturnal in nature, usually finds its habitat at sea.

However, it sometimes tends to construct nests on isolated areas of islands. According to officials, there are around 150,000 akēʻakē across the world, with 240 pairs in Hawaii itself. Talking about the recent eruption of the Mauna Loa, officials stated that the discovered bird nests face no threat from the eruption, and locals can help by keeping their pets away and using appropriate lighting to help the birds find their way back to their nests.