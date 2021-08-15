WATCH: Sea Of Vehicles Tries To Flee Kabul As Afghanistan Govt Surrenders To Taliban

After the Afghanistan government surrendered to the Taliban forces, a mass exodus was seen unfolding on the streets of capital Kabul. The residents, unable to fly out of the country, seem to be in a panic, taking to the roads to escape the war-torn region, and there has emerged a massive influx of four-wheelers on the roads of the capital city of the South Asian country, as is evident from the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network.

The reason being 'fear of the Talibanis', especially in women. In a video, which seemed like a desperate plea for help, Afghan filmmaker, Sahra Karimi, informed about the entry of the military group in the country, and said, "Today is the last day that women leave their homes, show their hair and faces in the public."

Hours after the government surrendered, advertising posters showing women were seen being painted over, further confirming what many feared would happen if the Taliban succeeds in its conquest - a return to the days of horrific oppression of women.

Meanwhile, after the talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators later in the day, NATO asserted that President Ashraf Ghani is to tender his resignation, and an interim government led by the Taliban has been announced. The new Afghanistan government will be reportedly led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Situation in Taliban

The development came after the fall of Mazar-e-Sharif - a heavily defended city late on Saturday and the fall of Jalalabad on Sunday morning. With control over Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad adding to their previous gains, the Taliban confined the Ashraf Ghani-led government to the center and east, and given this major leverage, the nation failed to protect its capital. The militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government, via its interim interior minister said that there would be no fighting and that a peaceful transfer of power was being worked out, confirming that the government had surrendered.

"The Taliban instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Till the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city must be maintained. We do not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe. All should stay in their own place and home and not try to leave the country," stated the Taliban in its release while it awaited the transfer of power.