WATCH | Shirtless Unruly Flyer Hurls Punches On Biman Bangladesh Flight; Netizens Shocked

An intense brawl broke out between two passengers on a Biman Bangladesh flight Saturday. The fight heated up to such an extent that the flyers ended up tearing each others clothes.

Bitanko Biswas, who identifies as a flight crew member on Twitter, shared the video, which he captioned: "Another 'Unruly' Passenger (punch emoji); This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight! (facepalm emoji)"

In the video, a standing shirtless passenger, a man, can be seen having an argument with a seated passenger. The man seems to have tears in his eyes while he holds the seated passengers collar.

The seated passenger slaps him and growing angrier, the shirtless man hurls punch upon punch as others try to break up the fight.

The video has been seen over 110,000 times.

Another "Unruly Passenger" 👊

This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnpfe0t2pz — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) January 7, 2023

Netizens react

Reacting to the video, one user wrote: "Very bad incident during flight. It brings a bad name to the airline too."

Another user wrote: "Riding a plane does not bring class. Money does not buy etiquette. Shameless fellows going scott-free."

There were also those who called out the airline for allowing such a thing to happen on flight.

One among many

The brawl on the Biman Bangladesh flight comes at a time when a number of incidents of unruly passenger behaviour mid-air surfaced in India. One of the strangest incidents was reported from a New York to New Delhi flight, where a passenger allegedly urinated on a coflyer, a 70-year-old woman no less.

The man, later identifed as Shekhar Mishra, was subsequently arrested and has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

In another incident, two Russian men were reported to have misbehaved with flight crew.

In yet another incident, a man is said to have urinated on the seat of a woman passenger while she was in the lavatory.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the statutory body regulating civil aviation in India, has issued an advisory on handling unruly passengers.

Airlines have been directed to sensitise pilots and cabin crew on handling unruly passengers.