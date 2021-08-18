Just days after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban has begun their rule of terror. An exclusive CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV from Kabul has shown how the Taliban has begun conducting door-to-door searches and engaging in targetted killings. This, despite their tall promises and statements to the international community.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, a group of Taliban militants can be seen forcibly entering a house. At least 7-8 fighters are standing outside a home in Kabul. One of the fighters kicks open the door and drags a man next to him inside. Other militants armed with guns and weapons subsequently enter the house after him.

Taliban's counters own promises

In an attempt to rebrand itself the Taliban which now goes by the name- 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan' addressed a press conference on Tuesday. Here, they glorified the 'independence' of the country and promised that Afghanistan's land will "not be used against anyone". However, it seems like the group has already begun to counter its own promises and terrorise civilians.

A major concern has been the security of women in Afghanistan. In its press brief, the Taliban affirmed that it is committed to protecting the rights of women in accordance with Sharia law. It stated that women will be working 'shoulder to shoulder' with men. "There would be no discrimination against them in the internal community. We are going to allow women to study and work and all rights within the framework of Islam," it said.

However, despite its claims to the media, the Taliban began white-washing posters of women on the streets as soon as they entered Kabul. On being asked by a women journalist if the Taliban would allow women to enter politics, the militants burst into laughter. One of them then asks the cameraman to stop rolling saying that the question made him 'laugh'.

The Ashraf Ghani-led government formally handed over the country to the Taliban on August 15. After the President fled the war-torn nation, chaos broke out in different parts of the country with citizens hoping to leave Afghanistan and escape the Taliban regime. The international community has reacted to the terrifying situation unfolding in Afghanistan with countries such as the US, UK and Canada refusing to recognize the Taliban government.