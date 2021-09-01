In a major embarrassment for the United States, the Taliban on Tuesday conducted a mock funeral of the US and NATO troops after the former officially terminated its military presence in Afghanistan after 20 years. A video accessed by Republic Media Network shows thousands of Taliban fighters gathered in Afghanistan's Khost city to celebrate the completion of US withdrawal from the war-torn country. After American forces left Afghanistan, the Taliban fighters were seen celebrating with gunfire at Kabul International Airport.

Taliban conducts mock funeral of US and NATO

The visuals show thousands of Taliban fighters and supporters gathered in Khost. As a part of their celebrations, the supporters paraded coffins that were draped with US and UK flags after both countries withdrew their forces from Afghanistan. Apart from this, the mock funeral also included coffins that were covered in French and NATO flags. The NATO allies, mainly the United States were involved in the Afghanistan War, which ended with the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. According to reports, the Taliban also announced that August 31 will be observed as 'Formal Freedom Day'.

'Right, Wise and Best decision': US President Joe Biden defends Afghanistan pullout

Joe Biden in his address on Tuesday defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. Biden termed the decision as 'right decision, wise decision and the best decision' for America. He stated that the decision was a unanimous choice of civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Standing by his August 31 deadline, Biden said that he 'respectfully disagreed' with those who thought that the pullout should have started sooner.

"The decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was based on a unanimous recommendation by civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Their recommendation for safe passage of remaining Americans was not to continue," said Biden. "I take responsibility for the decision. Some say we should have started it sooner. I respectfully disagree... Had it been before, it would have led to rush or civil war... There is no evacuation from the end of war without challenges, threats we face," he added.

US troops withdraw from Afghanistan; end 20-year-long military presence

Days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history. After the withdrawal, the US Department of Defense has shared a picture of last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. In addition, he also informed that the United States has suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The US has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar. Blinken has asserted that the US will help 'every American who wants to leave Afghanistan'.