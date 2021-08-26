Last Updated:

WATCH: Taliban Gets Its Hands On US Black Hawk Chopper, Hovers Around Just Over-ground

Videos have emerged that show the Taliban taking Black Hawk chopper for a joyride at Afghanistan's Kandahar airport. However, they can't get it off ground.

Controlling most of Afghanistan, the Taliban terrorists have got their hands on US-made UH-60 Black Hawk chopper. Videos have emerged on social media platforms where the insurgents can be seen taking the aircraft for a joyride at the Kandahar airport. However, the extremists could not get the chopper off the ground. Meanwhile, it still remains unknown how many Taliban terrorists have been trained to operate helicopters or other aircraft.

The fanatics have now started showing off with the captured equipments and military uniforms after toppling the elected government following Kabul's capture. Last week, a similar clip showed clueless extremists inspecting NATO choppers in Kandahar. Several pictures have also surfaced which showed Taliban fighters donning the US and Afghan military gear.

