WATCH: Taliban Take Over Kabul Airport As Last US Troops Withdraw, Celebrate With Gunfire

As the United States ended its military involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Monday entered Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per the visuals accessed, Taliban terrorists were seen taking over the Kabul Airport which saw massive evacuation operations by several countries after the fall of Kabul.

The terrorists were seen walking around the airport carrying their rifles, celebrating with fireworks and gunfire. This comes after the last American troops left Afghanistan on Monday.

US troops withdraw from Afghanistan

Days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history. After the withdrawal, the US Department of Defense has shared a picture of last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. The image shows Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue who can be seen boarding the C-17 on August 30th, ending US mission in Kabul where its evacuation mission had been going on.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. In addition, he also informed that the United States has suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The US has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar. Blinken has asserted that the US will help 'every American who wants to leave Afghanistan'.

.@SecBlinken: More than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. That includes about 6,000 American citizens. This has been a massive military, diplomatic, and humanitarian undertaking – one of the most difficult in our nation’s history. pic.twitter.com/jOF9t6NFgI — Department of State (@StateDept) August 31, 2021

.@SecBlinken: We have suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar. For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6flzBwV0bX — Department of State (@StateDept) August 31, 2021

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.