WATCH: Taliban Whips Afghans On Streets; UN Human Rights Chief Warns Of 'perilous Phase'

Not even ten days of the government formation and the Taliban has already begun its atrocities on the people of Afghanistan- proof a video accessed by Republic Media Network on Monday. In the video, the members of the terrorist group can be seen whiplashing the Afghans with batons one by one in broad daylight while they shout in agony. The shouts were followed by shrieks of a woman, pleading for help.

From Afghan civilians to former members of the government and the security forces as well as the journalists, the Taliban in the past few days has subjected all those who had in some way or the other tried to challenge their rule or proved to be a threat to their autocratic governance.

UN slams Taliban for reprisal killings

On Monday, the United Nations slammed the Taliban for their rule of terror. The UN Human Rights chief asserted that her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces, as well as instances in which officials in the previous government and their relatives were arbitrarily detained and later turned up dead.

Citing a number of examples, Michelle Bachelet in her address to the council said there is a huge difference between the words and actions of the Taliban. Taking the example of the condition of women to prove her point, the UN Human Rights chief added, "In contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere."

"Girls aged over 12 have been barred from attending school in some places in Afghanistan," she added, underling that women's Affairs departments had been at times dismantled. Having said that, the UN Human Rights chief warned of a new and perilous phase for Afghanistan.

Taliban's govt full of UN blacklisted terrorists?

The situation of Afghanistan has turned from bad to worse since the time the Taliban announced its government, at least 14 leaders of which are on the UN Security Council's terrorism blacklist. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi.

Sirajuddin Haqqani has been named the Interior Minister while Mullah Yaqoob has been named as the Defence Minister.