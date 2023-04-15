WATCH| The Moment When The Blast Occurred At Japan PM Fumio Kishida's Rally

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida was evacuated after an explosion that rocked the western city on Saturday. The Japanese PM was expected to deliver a speech at a rally in Wakayama Saikazaki Fishing Port, as per the local media reports. However, no injuries have been reported, as per AP News reports. The blast took place when Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party’s candidate in a local election. The explosion was heard and plumes of smoke enveloped the port where the PM concluded his inspection tour and was moving forward to address the public.

Blast in Japan's Wakayama

As per the latest details, a man believed to be the suspect has been apprehended at the scene. One can witness in the video that several uniformed and plainclothes police officers gathered around the man and pressed him to the ground. Notably, the incident comes nine months after Kishida’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech, reported AP. An apparent smoke or pipe bomb was hurled at Fumio Kishida at the time when he was talking to a Liberal Democratic Party candidate. After the blast, chaos was witnessed among the people, however, Kishida was rushed to a safe location. Videos of Japan's explosion at Wakayama have been circulating on social media platforms. In the video, people can be seen at the rally fleeing to safety after the explosion. The suspect has been identified only as a young male, who has allegedly thrown the explosive. One witness, who was among the crowd, shared with the local news channel (NHK) that she saw something come flying from behind and that there was a sudden loud noise and she fled with her children. Whereas another witness confirmed he saw someone being apprehended right before the explosion occurred.

