WATCH: US Uses Apache Choppers To Clear Runway After Afghan Civilians Throng Kabul Airport

As Afghanistan falls to barbaric Taliban rule that laid siege at Kabul, several chaotic videos of Afghan civilians have been flooding the social media. Republic Media Network has accessed multiple videos of thousands of people thronging the Kabul Airport to save themselves from the Taliban and flee the war-ravaged country.

In a few videos, it can be seen that Apache Choppers were used by the US Air Force to clear the runway which was flooded by Afghan civilians so that the US flights could take off for evacuation.

Earlier in the day, Republic accessed terrifying videos of civilians desperately clinging to a US Air Force's plane while it took off from the Kabul Airport. The videos showed shocking visuals of the people falling from the plane while it was mid-air.

Several people have been killed at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul on Monday. The Afghan airspace has been shut amid firing, with all commercial flights being suspended. While the Taliban has taken over Kabul, the US military with 6,000 personnel has currently taken control of the airport's perimeter overseeing the evacuation.

The US has already airlifted its diplomats and is gearing up a large-scale airlift. It announced late Sunday it was taking charge of air traffic control at the airport, even as it lowered the flag at the U.S. Embassy. Taliban, on the other hand, has urged its soldiers to not harm civilians and 'maintain law and order' in the Afghan capital.

In an intimidating move, The Taliban raided the popular Afghan news channel 'TOLO News' and seized the government-issued weapons from the security there. As per Texas-based private intelligence firm Stratfor & reported by AP, the Taliban is seeking to shape the narrative that their accession to power is legitimate a message for both inside Afghanistan and beyond its borders.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. Ashraf Ghani had issued a statement after he fled Kabul following a Taliban blitz. Defending his stance to leave his native land, Ghani said that he had a “hard choice”- either he could leave the country or allow the insurgents to destruct Kabul, a city with a population of nearly six million people.

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. The US and 60 other countries said that it was working on the safe departure of foreign nationals and Afghans from the war-torn nation, reminding the Taliban of its responsibility for protecting human lives. While the entire international community condemned the Taliban for the atrocities in Afghanistan and the barbaric takeover of the democratically elected government, Pakistan and China have chosen to recognise the Taliban's oppressive regime.