WATCH: Video Of Assassination Attempt On Shinzo Abe Accessed, Bystanders Rushed To Help

On Friday, Republic TV accessed a video of the moment when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot from behind in Nara city at 11.30 am local time. The visuals show Abe collapsing on the ground and bystanders reaching out to help him. Reportedly, police officials stated that he was shot twice with a shotgun from a distance of 3 metres. In a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, Abe is unconscious and showing no vital signs as of now. He was immediately taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance.

Attack on Shinzo Abe

The former Japanese PM was shot at while delivering a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming elections to the House of Councillors, i.e the Upper House. As per reports, the police arrested a person named Tetsuya Yamagami who is in his 40s on suspicion of murder. Intriguingly, the assailant didn't run away from the spot and was apprehended with a weapon in his hand. Meanwhile, Japan PM Fumio Kishida is rushing back to Tokyo from campaigning in the wake of the assassination attempt on Abe.

One of the eyewitnesses told the local media, "The man fired the first shot. He stepped back a couple of steps and the second shot was fired. And then the people started to gather near him. The man was wearing a grey T-shirt and beige pant. And after shooting, he was just staying there without running."

Special relationship with India

Born in 1954, Shinzo Abe is the longest-serving PM is Japan's history. While he first became the Prime Minister in September 2006, he resigned after a year in office owing to medical complications. Leading the Liberal Democratic Party to victory in 2012, he was again elected as the PM. Though LDP won a landslide victory in both the 2014 and 2017 polls, he unexpectedly stepped down from his post in September 2020 after a resurgence of his ulcerative colitis. His special relationship with India is reflected by the fact that he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2021 and the Netaji Award in 2022.

During PM Modi's visit to Tokyo in May this year, he fondly recalled the occasion when Abe visited Varanasi. The PM stated, "I'm MP of Kashi and would proudly say that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Kashi and gifted the city Convention Centre 'Rudrakash' which was built with Japan's support. Also, Zen garden and Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad bring us closer".