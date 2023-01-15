WATCH | Video Of Ill-fated Nepal Plane, Moments Before It Crashed In Pokhara

A bone-chilling video has surfaced reportedly of the final moments of the ANC ATR-72 Yeti Airlines as it crashed in western Nepal in the tourist city of Pokhara. Locals captured the video as the plane nosedived into a fatal crash. With 72 people on board including 4 crew members, the video showcases the worst of what could have happened as rescue operations are still underway, recovering bodies from the crash currently engulfed in flames.

The crash occurred between the old airport and the Pokhara international airport. Reports emerging from Nepal indicate that 68 passengers and 4 crew members were present on board. 40 bodies have already been discovered and the fear is that more people might have died. The flight belonged to Yeti airlines and 10 foreign nationals were on board, as per a report from The Kathmandu Post. It is being reported that 5 Indians were also on board.

काठमाडौंबाट यात्रु लिएर पोखराका लागि उडेको यती एयरलाइन्सको एएनसी एटीआर ७२ जहाजको दुखद् र त्रासदीपूर्ण दुर्घटनाप्रति गहिरो दुःख व्यक्त गर्दछु। प्रभावकारी उद्दारमा लाग्न सुरक्षाकर्मी, नेपाल सरकार सम्पूर्ण निकाय र आम जनसमुदायमा हार्दिक अपील गर्दछु। — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) January 15, 2023

Past plane crashes in Nepal

Unfortunately, flight crashes are not uncommon in Nepal. This is primarily due to the presence of high mountains which leads to a sudden change in weather patterns. In May 2022, all 22 passengers on a Tara Air flight, which included 16 Nepalis, 4 Indians, and 2 Germans, passed away in a crash. In March 2018, a plane operated by US-Bangla Airlines had a crash landing near Kathmandu airport resulting in 51 deaths. This was the deadliest accident in Nepal since 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines plane crash on approach to Kathmandu killed all 167 people on board. Two months before that, a Thai Airways plane crash near the same airport resulted in 113 deaths. As of now, it isn't clear why the crash occured.