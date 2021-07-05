Water Leak Causes Cancellations, Delays Of Nearly 300 Flights At New York's JFK Airport

The water leak at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport on the evening of July 3rd resulted in the cancellation and delay of around 300 flights, according to the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport described the situation as a "minor water leak" in its main control tower, which forced them to operate from a secondary control tower. The disruption occurred on the weekend of Independence Day, one of the busiest days in America to travel since the COVID pandemic.

Because a secondary control tower was being used, some planes circled for hours and hours waiting for permission to land. One light from Abu Dhabi delayed four hours. By 8 p.m., JFK controllers were able to return to their primary control tower.

JFK Airport issues statement

The full scope of the impact on air travel wasn't immediately known but an examination of flight data on the airport's website showed dozens of diversions. Both domestic and international flights touched down at airports along the east coast, including Newark, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Miami. 3.7 million Americans are reported to be flying this weekend, which is a 164 per cent increase from last year

JFK controllers are operating from a secondary control tower due to a minor water leak in the main facility. Operations at this facility, combined with area weather, require more spacing between aircraft. As such, the FAA is holding most flights destined for JFK from departing. — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) July 3, 2021

JFK controllers are returning to the primary control tower following an earlier water leak. The airport remains open, however as a result of this, coupled with regional weather conditions, customers may experience residual delays . Contact your airline for your flight's status. — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) July 4, 2021

Water Leak at the main airport

The FAA stated that air traffic controllers reported water leaks from the roof of the tower early Saturday and moved to another tower, prompting the FAA to "slow down" on departure and arrival. The FAA further said that the regulators returned to the first tower on the evening of July 3 and resumed normal operations.

John F Kennady airport is the busiest passenger gateway to North America. It handled more than 62.5 million passengers in 2019. More than 90 aircraft operate from the airport, with non-stop or direct flights at six locations. Security officials also announced that 2.1 million people had been screened at airport checkpoints on July 1 alone, surpassing the 2019 volume.

Image: AP