Watermelons Used By Traffickers To Hide And Transport Drugs, Watch Viral Video Here

Smugglers have been caught on camera hiding drugs in strange and unforeseen places like fake vegetables and frozen sharks over the years. Now a video has gone viral where smugglers have concealed drugs within normal watermelons. An officer is shown slicing a seemingly average watermelon into two halves before ripping it apart in the video, which has been published on the ‘Unexpected' subreddit.

Watermelon is sliced open to reveal cannabis

The true nature of the melon is exposed in the video after the officer opens and looks inside. The video was posted with the caption "Best way to slice your watermelon." When the fruit is cut open, it reveals that the melon has been totally sliced out, and a plastic bag has replaced the juicy flesh. The bag is sliced open, revealing a massive amount of cannabis. Officers then collect similar watermelons from the back of a truck before arresting two males at the location, who are believed to be the drivers.

A subsequent view reveals hundreds of opened watermelons strewn across the road, each holding narcotics. Many Reddit users weren't sure what they were looking at first because the video was so unexpected. "That idiot thought they were rotten watermelon," one Reddit member said, while another said, "I thought they had mice in them." Others expressed. Another Reddit user wrote, "Maybe like the machine that fills bears with stuffing at Build A Bear. But filling watermelons with weed."

Similar case of smuggling

In a similar case, recently, agents from the Border Patrol's Otay Mesa commercial inspection facility outside San Diego discovered methamphetamine worth more than $2.5 million (Rs 18,30,76,875) hidden in a shipment of melons, according to WLS-TV. More than 1,100 pounds of the drugs were contained in the package. When a truck passed through the checkpoint, a CBP officer submitted the consignment for further inspection. A dog alerted to the shipment of watermelons, indicating suspected contraband. The United States Customs and Border Protection officers investigated the truck and discovered 193 wrapped plastic packages inside. The truck driver, a Mexican national aged 47, was arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics.

Image Credit: Reddit.com