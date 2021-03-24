'We Are Grateful': Guyana, Bhutan Thank PM Modi For India-made Covishield Vaccine Jabs

Guyana President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for the donation of 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India had sent AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine jabs to Guyana earlier this month, which were handed over to the country’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips by Indian High Commissioner KJ Srinivasa. The Indian embassy in Guyana recently shared a video online, where President Irfaan Ali can be heard thanking PM Modi and the people of India for their “generosity”.

“Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated great responsibility through his own management of COVID pandemic, not only for India but globally. Guyana is not the only country that benefited from the kindness of India. And it’s not only about kindness, it is a responsibility India took in ensuring under-privileged, developing countries also have access to vaccines. On behalf of the people of Guyana, we are grateful to PM Modi and the people of India,” President Irfaan Ali said in a video message. READ | Over 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of Bhutan along with the country’s Health Minister spoke at an event at the Indian embassy in Thimphu, where they thanked the people of India and PM Modi for sending 4,00,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. Bhutanese Foreign Minister Dr. Tandi Dorji said his government can now start the nation-wide vaccination programme thanks to the additional batch of vaccine jabs that India sent under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

"Guided by its Neighbourhood First Policy and PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' India has played a leadership role in the region and beyond especially during Covid-19 times," FM Dorji said.

India's Vaccine Maitri initiative

India has won global praise for its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme which aims to aid low- and middle-income countries amidst the global pandemic. So far, India has exported the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine to more than 29 countries and will be providing vaccine doses to 49 more countries in the coming days. Both the vaccines are already in circulation in India with senior citizens receiving the jabs in the second phase of the immunization drive.

(Image Credit: IndiainGuyana/IndiainBhutan/Facebook/Twitter)