'We Are In Uncharted Territory': UN Declares July's 1st Week World’s Hottest Ever Recorded

The beginning of July was recorded as the hottest week for the planet as a whole, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). According to the United Nations, this year has already witnessed the hottest June on record. The recent extreme changes have been driven by climate change and the early stages of an El Niño weather pattern.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, El Niño causes the Pacific jet stream to move south and spread further east. During winter, this leads to wetter conditions than usual in the Southern U.S. and warmer and drier conditions in the North.

After June, July to witness the 'hottest month' - Reports

As per the latest series of reports, halfway through a year, the US would see a drought in Spain and fierce heatwaves in China as well as the US. “The world just had the hottest week on record, according to preliminary data,” said the WMO in a statement. Further, the organisation added that temperatures have been breaking records on land and in the oceans, with “potentially devastating impacts on ecosystems and the environment”.

According to the WMO director of climate services, Christopher Hewitt, "We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024.” "This is worrying news for the planet,” reported a US-based media outlet.

While talking about the Global sea surface temperatures, Hewitt said that it has recorded highs for the time of the year both in May and June. Further, he asserted, “It is not only the surface temperature, but the whole ocean is becoming warmer and absorbing energy that will remain there for hundreds of years.”

Meanwhile, the chief of the world climate research programme at the WMO, Michael Sparrow emphasized that if the "oceans are warming considerably, that has a knock-on effect on the atmosphere, on sea ice and ice worldwide". However, he added that the El Niño’s effects might be felt more acutely later in the year. “El Niño hasn’t really got going yet,” he said.

UN Chief on the Climate Change

While addressing the press briefing on July 6, he also talked about the record global temperatures in the world reached high in the past few days. The question was asked by a reporter, as per the press statement released by the United Nations. To this, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres answered that the situation the world has been witnessing now is "the demonstration that climate change is out of control and one reason more for increased ambition and increased justice." The UN chief urged the world to look upon our actions and said, " This is the moment in which we all need to assume our responsibilities."

While talking about the action plan to stop climate change, Guterres said, " And I recall that I made an appeal for an increased ambition both for developed and emerging economies, hoping that developed countries can get to net zero emissions as close as possible to 2040 and the emerging economies as close as possible to 2050." Further, he warned, " If we do not go this way, if we persist in delaying key measures that are needed, I think we are moving into a catastrophic situation, as the last two records in temperature demonstrate."