'We Are Not Forgetting You,' Says Juliette Binoche On Anti-hijab Protests In Iran

Oscar-winning actress, Juliette Binoche has been standing in solidarity with anti-hijab protestors in Iran from the start and has not stopped yet. She has been very vocal about the issue with Iranian women on social media platforms.

In her latest post on Instagram on the anti-hijab protests where the french actress criticised the government's treatment of all the Iranian artists.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Thinking of all Iranian artists, women, and men imprisoned and badly treated in Iran. Shame on the executions made by the Iranian government, shame on the lack of heart and consciousness, shame. Iran is birthing into a new time, there’s no going back. Shameful force will never win, intelligence will. And Iran is full of intelligent and educated people, and tremendously brave. We are watching you. We are aware of your struggle. We are not forgetting you. How long will it take for male mad need of power to stop playing games that cost men and women’s lives? Freedom for women in Iran. Freedom and choice for life."

Binoche backs Iran's anti-hijab Protests

This aggression against Iran erupted after the death of the Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini in custody, in September who had been held for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly, according to rights groups, reported BBC.

Since then, many celebrities have been actively protesting against the Iran regime and one of them is Juliette Binoche. One would witness that her Instagram feed is filled with anti-Iran and anti-Hijab posts. She has also cut her hair in support of Iranian women and uploaded a video of the same. With her, in the video, many other celebrities have cut their hair.

In another post, on Juliette Binoche's Instagram, one would see a stop sign with the message, "Stop executions in Iran."

Meanwhile, the Iran government have banned artist who doesn't support the Islamic Republic. "I am not a representative of the artists, I am a representative of the government of the Islamic Republic," said Iran’s deputy culture minister Mahmoud Salari in an interview with the government’s official news website IRNA in August 2022.