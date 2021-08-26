Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, Republic TV spoke exclusively to the country's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on August 26. Amrullah Saleh spoke about a number of things like the Taliban's takeover of the country, Pakistan's strong role in aiding the Taliban and the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, during his interaction with Republic TV, Saleh briefly spoke about the National Resistance Front - led by Ahmad Massoud.

Amrullah Saleh on anti-Taliban resistance

Speaking to Republic TV, Saleh asserted that the resistance and the people against the Taliban will not take part in its emirate. The caretaker President has categorically stated that the resistance forces do not recognise the Taliban as legitimate rulers of Afghanistan. Moreover, he has also asserted that the Ahmad Massoud-led resistance is ready to negotiate about other things but it will not negotiate a surrender.

"We have told them that we can consider a ceasefire while we retain our autonomy and have our national flag hoisted. However, we will not accept their appointments or agree to their terms. If they don't agree to these conditions and choose to take the military path, then we too are prepared," said Saleh.

According to Saleh, he is the constitutional President of Afghanistan while Ahmad Massoud is the leader of the resistance against the Taliban.

"Together we carry the legitimacy of popular resistance against the Taliban," said Amrullah Saleh

Hitting out at the Taliban, Saleh has asserted that the terrorist group's power through the barrel of the gun was not acceptable. In addition, he has also remarked that the Taliban's ways of oppression, torture and exclusion will not last. Therefore, the caretaker President has demanded that the Taliban should instead discuss inclusivity and stay away from dictatorship.

'We have Afghan will and determination'

Acknowledging that the Taliban have far more weapons and fire power as compared to Panjshir's National Resistance Front, Amrullah Saleh remarked that the terrorist group has not captured the Afghan will and determination. Referring to Aham Shah Massoud, the former leader of the Northern Alliance during the Taliban's previous regime, Saleh said that his formula was to survive using motivation, determination and by commanding and controlling political organisations and resources.

Taliban takes over Kabul

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.