'We Don't Retreat In Face Of America' Says Rouhani After Missile Attacks In Iraq

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic’s retaliation to the killing of its general Qassem Soleimani shows that they “do not retreat in the face of America.” The Islamic republic fired multiple rockets on US Airbase In Iraq on Wednesday. In a televised address, Rouhani said if America had committed a crime, it should know that it will receive a decisive response.

He added,

"If they are wise, they won’t take any other action at this juncture."

Read: No Casualties Among Troops On NATO's Training Mission In Iraq After Iran Missile Attack

Read: Iranian Leader Saeed Jalili Mocked Trump With A Tweet Of Iran's Flag After Missile Attack

Should receive a collective response from nations in the region

The Iranian leader further said that it would not be enough if his country’s armed forces hit back for any other action taken by the United States and it must receive the main response from the nations of regions. Since the assassination of Soleimani, the Iranian president has constantly been repeating that US forces should leave the region.

He said,

“They cut off the hand of our dear Soleimani. The revenge for him is to cut off America's feet from this region. If America's feet is cut off from this region, and its hand of aggression is cut off for good, this is the real and final response of the nations of the region to America.”

Read: Iraq's Speaker Calls Iranian Attack 'violation Of Iraqi Sovereignty'

Read: France Condemns Iran Missile Attacks At Iraq Airbases Hosting US Troops

Heaping praises for Qassem Soleimani, President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet reminded that Iran's top commander had 'heroically' fought against terror organisations including ISIS and Al Qaeda. In addition, he said that 'European capitals' would be in danger if it wasn't for Soleimani's 'war on terror.' In the same tweet, the Iranian President further asserted that the 'final answer' to Soleimani's assassination would be to remove US troops out of the Middle East region. This comes amid the escalation of tensions between Iran and the US over the killing of Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani and the missiles being fired at two Iraqi military bases housing thousands of US troops.