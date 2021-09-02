'We Foresaw Afghanistan's Fall,' Ex-Ghani Minister Tells Arnab; Blames US Mismanagement

Nargis Nehan, a former minister in the Afghan government, during the global Debate at 9 pm with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday asserted that the members of the government had foreseen the collapse of the state. The statement of the former Minister, who emerges as an insider, has seen Afghanistan fall like a house of cards within a few days, blaming the United States and its President Joe Biden for not helping the government, and the security forces and instead, weakening their morale with each passing day, so much so that they gave up without making an effort to fight.

'The US is responsible,' says former Afghan Minister

"On one hand, we had internal issues such as lack of good governance, corruption, and on the other hand, we had the US mismanaging the peace process," Nargis Nehan said, underlining that the role of the Joe Biden-led administration was inexcusable. "We know that Joe Biden did not culturally and socially understand Afghanistan, how we are as a society, and what our strengths and weaknesses were, but he surely understood what was good for his CV, and for taking the credit of the withdrawal of troops under his regime, he did all of this," the former Afghan Minister added.

Nargis Nehan further said that in spite of promising all help, the US did not actually come forward to help, and that weakened the morale of the Afghanistan fighters. Every day there used to be reports of the Afghan forces brutally being thrashed by the Taliban in one province after the other, and watching this, many of the provinces gave up even before actually fighting," the former Afghan Minister said, underlining that this led to the fall of Afghanistan even before it was anticipated.

Ghani warned Biden of Pakistan terrorists invading Afghanistan; US President did nothing

The statement of the former Afghan Minister comes on the same day Reuters accessed a transcript of the phone call between US President Joe Biden and former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. During the 14-minute long phone call, Ashraf Ghani had said, "Mr President, we are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis are thrown into this, so that dimension needs to be taken into account of." However, turning a deaf ear to what may clearly be seen as Ashraf's call for help, Biden instead of helping, advised to attempt to change the people's perception by letting the world know that Afghanistan has a 'plan to counter the Taliban offensive.'