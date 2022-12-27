'We Lack Preparedness': S Korea's Military Apologises For Failing To Strike North's Drones

South Korea's military has apologised for failing to take down North Korea's drones that crossed the demilitarised zone on Monday, BBC reported. After North Korea launched five drones, the South Korean military responded by sending jets and attack helicopters to traget the aircraft, one of which travelled across Seoul.

After a five-hour operation, the drones returned to North Korea, but South Korea's aircraft disappeared from its military radars. Later, it appeared that the South Korean warplane had crashed after takeoff.

South Korea's military accepts lack of 'preparedness' led to aircraft crash

According to a BBC report, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the military can counter "attack drones that are a real threat," but it is still not prepared to take down small targets such as spy drones. "Our military's lack of preparedness has caused a lot of concern among the people," said Kang Shin-chul, a senior official. Further, he added that the military would "actively employ detection devices to spot the enemy's drone from an early stage and aggressively deploy strike assets".

The North Korean drones that flew near Seoul had the capability of conducting surveillance operations and photographing sensitive areas. Meanwhile, speaking at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol stated that he would seek to boost the creation of a military unit to monitor North Korea's military facilities.

South Korean President criticises army for failing to strike North's drones

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that Seoul's warplane crash indicates that the long-term lack of army training has weakened the army of North Korea. Indirectly blaming the previous government for its peaceful approach toward North Korea, Yeol said, "I believe the people clearly saw the danger of a North Korea policy that relied on North Korea's good intentions and military agreements." "We had been planning to establish a drone unit to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance operations on North Korea's key military facilities, but in the wake of yesterday's incident, we will move up the drone unit's establishment as much as possible," Yoon was quoted as saying during a Cabinet meeting.

Image: AP