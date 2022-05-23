On the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora. He said that India and Japan are "natural partners" and Japanese investments played a key role in India's development journey.
PM Modi also stressed that the world needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha to save humanity from challenges faced in the world today.
PM Modi's top quotes from his address to the Indian Community in Tokyo
- "India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey. Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation and belonging"
- "Japan's patriotism, discipline, the awareness of cleanliness among its people was praised by Swami Vivekananda and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore"
- "Our relationship with Japan is one of strength, of respect, of common resolve for the world. Our relationship with Japan is that of Buddha, of Buddhism, of knowledge, of meditation"
- "We have made India's identity as a strong and resilient, responsible democracy. In the last 8 years, we have made it a medium of positive change in people's lives"
- "Be it Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, dedicated freight corridor, these are all great examples of India-Japan cooperation"
- "In India people led governance is working in the true sense. This model of governance is making the delivery efficient. This is the biggest reason for the ever-strengthening faith in democracy"
- "Impressed by Japan, Swami Vivekananda had said that every Indian should visit Japan once. Taking forward this goodwill of Swamiji, I would like every youth of Japan to visit India at least once in their life"
- "Because of the teachings I have got in my life, I have developed a habit that Mujhe makhan par lakeer karne mein maza nahi aata hain, main patthar par lakeer karta hoon"