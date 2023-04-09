'We Respect India Not Interfering': Knesset Speaker Ohana On Israeli Judicial Protests

Israel’s Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on April 8 said that Israel respects India’s “neutral” posture on the geopolitical front and its policy of not interfering in the internal matters of Tel Aviv. In a retaliatory move, Israel will honour the same with India, Ohana said, speaking exclusively on Republic TV ‘The Interview.’

Israel is facing instability and is currently aiming for a “balanced democracy,” Ohana said, referring to the nationwide demonstrations and rebellion faced by the Israeli citizens against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s now delayed judiciary overhaul plans. Israel’s opposition has been threatening to challenge the key legislation in the Supreme Court that would set another stage for a constitutional showdown for Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition that is being protested for compromising Israel's justice system.

“It is a matter of dispute, we have protests, as we have in democracies,” Israel’s Knesset Speaker, Amir Ohana, told Republic TV. “We have halted the reforms to reach out to the people,” he reiterated, adding that Israel is focusing on the consensus to implement the overhaul.

The Netanyahu-led government is “trying to make its best effort to reach an agreement and we would like it to be as wide as possible and if we can do that, it will be great. Israel then will be a better democracy," said Ohana. “But if [overhaul] is brought by a majority, as happens in a democracy from time to time, in democracies then we should do that,” he added. With respect to the system in which we appoint the judges to the Supreme Court, we want to give more power to the elected officials ‘by the public’. It's like we want more democracy in that system,” said the Israeli Speaker.

Knesset speaker discussed I2U2 grouping, met with President of India, VP, and MEA

During his first India visit, Ohana told Republic that he held a meeting with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Parliament House. He also met with the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S. Jaishankar, on April 3 and the two counterparts discussed strengthening India-Israel’s bilateral ties across several areas such as connectivity, renewable energy, start-ups, tourism, food security, culture and broadening the investment in these sectors. The two counterparts also touched on the vision and the agenda of the I2U2 grouping that includes the UAE and the US.

India has ramped up the investment in the I2U2 framework with Israel and other partners in six key areas — water, energy, transport, space, health, and food security,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously informed at a summit of the four-nation grouping that was attended by the then Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu. Credit: AP

Israel’s speaker, in an interview with Republic, affirmed that Israel has had the best engagements with India and the leaders of the two nations share a “very good relationship.” “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi share good relations for a few years now,” he noted, adding that in this India visit, Israel focused on enhancing the ties between the two countries' parliament.