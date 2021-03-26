'We Welcome The Efforts': Turkey Welcomes EU's Stance To Foster Mutual Relations

The Republic of Turkey has welcomed the European Union’s decision to relaunch its cooperation on migration and trade. On March 25, the Turkish Foreign ministry asserted that the country was also looking forward to developing their currently-frozen mutual relations. In a statement, the ministry credited Ankara as well as “several EU members” for their efforts that have now led to the re-opening of “dialogue channels” between the two.

“We welcome the efforts made by the report to advance Turkey-EU relations on the basis of a positive agenda and the rhetoric that is tried to be reflected in the summit statement,” it said. “In this regard, we rightly expect the EU to take concrete and constructive steps under the scope of the positive agenda,” the ministry added. READ | Turkey rejects Macron's claim of possible vote interference

Turkey shares a complex relationship with the European bloc. The country has been trying to accede to the EU since 1987, however robust opposition from members has stalled the accession negotiations. In 1997, the transcontinental state had already declared that it was completely eligible to join the bloc, and in 2005, talks began. However, since 2016, the negotiation has been put on ice in the light of increasing human rights violations in Turkey.

Pertaining to the same, the foreign ministry also slammed the bloc for not providing unanimous support for its accession. Further in the statement, it said that although the EU talked about the urgent need for affirmative developments between the two sides, it was still influenced by some member-states “narrow-minded claims”. Additionally, it also claimed that the bloc's statement was "written under the influence of the narrow-minded claims of several member states and with a one-way view of Turkey-EU relations.”

'work on a chapter by chapter basis'

Pushing its claim to join the EU again, Ankara also stressed that it was "necessary" to work on the fundamentals of the accession negotiations. “Beyond dialogue in the areas of the rule of law and fundamental rights, we believe it is necessary to work on a chapter-by-chapter basis in accession negotiations. In this context, we expect the EU to open chapters 23 and 24 in accordance with the new enlargement strategy framework,” the ministry said.

On March 25, leaders from the EU leaders met virtually to discuss foreign policy issues, including Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean. In the conclusion, the bloc agreed to engage with Turkey in a “phased, proportionate, reversible manner”. The EU has now proposed further discussion about Turkey to be held in the upcoming European Council meeting in June.

