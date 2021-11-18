Wearing Mask Reduces Insurgence Of COVID Cases By 53%, Reveals Global Study

A global study suggests that mask use can lower the COVID-19 cases by 53%, as per reports of The Guardian. For the first time, a systematic review and meta-analysis of non-pharmaceutical therapies have discovered that mask use, social distancing, and handwashing are all beneficial at reducing cases, with mask use being the most effective.

The researchers stated in The BMJ, a weekly peer-reviewed medical trade journal that numerous personal preventive and social measures, such as handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing, are linked with reductions in the incidence of COVID-19. They stated that the findings emphasise the importance of continuing to wear masks, maintain social distance, and wash hands in addition to vaccine programmes, according to The Guardian.

30 trials from around the world were analysed for the study

The findings of more than 30 trials from around the world were analysed in-depth, revealing a statistically 53% reduction in the incidence of COVID when masks were worn and a 25% reduction when the physical distance was used, according to The Guardian. Handwashing also reduced the infection by 53%, however, this was not statistically significant as only a small number of handwashing studies was included.

Many countries used masks at the start of the pandemic, but nearly two years later, many have abandoned some or all of their original mandates. As COVID cases in Europe is skyrocketing, the government agreed this month to reintroduce mandatory mask use. Mask wearing laws have also been lately increased in Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland, according to the Guardian. However, Hungary, which has seen a dramatic increase in cases this month, has refused to make wearing a mask mandatory. Except in healthcare facilities and care homes, where exemptions apply, the legal necessity to wear a mask in England expired in July.

WHO special envoy for COVID chastised UK PM Boris Johnson

The World Health Organization's (WHO) special envoy for COVID, David Nunes Nabarro chastised the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month after being spotted without a face mask during a hospital visit. According to Sky News, he stated that everybody should do everything to avoid either getting the virus or inadvertently passing it on. He also stated that people should not rely only on vaccination.

Image: Pixabay