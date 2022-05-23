WEF 2022: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Hails State's Health Sector In Davos

On the first day of the World Economic Forum annual meet, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday highlighted as to how the state government's Robust System aided in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, while addressing a public session titled “Future-proofing Health Systems”. CM Jagan also spoke on how the state of Andhra Pradesh efficiently cut down the mortality rate, which is one of the lowest in India.

Taking questions from the audience, Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed on the role played by the govt in terms of health care insurance, and said, “Under YSR Aarogyasri Scheme, we have included 2446 medical procedures and the health card was given to 1.44 crore households. (People who are earning below 5 lakh per annum are eligible for the free treatment). In the last 3 years, 25 lakh people benefited from it."

The Andhra CM also spoke on how the state is moving forward in future proofing the health care systems from a governance perspective. The AP Chief Minister highlighted on ‘Proactive, Preventive and Curative’ measures to be taken to build resilient Healthcare systems and Decentralized governance to ensure the benefits reaches to last mile. “Availability, Accessibility, and Affordability - all three must move in line in the health sector."

“We have Village Clinics for every 2,000 people, 2 Primary health Centers for every 30,000 people (Mandal level). These 2 PHCs have 4 doctors who would work in designated villages and act as family doctors for the people," CM Jagan added.

India at Davos

After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, Swiss ski resort town Davos is hosting the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting yet again with a host of global leaders including from India. From India, three union ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri -- as well as several state leaders including two chief ministers -- Basavraj S Bommai and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy -- as well as KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Thangam Thennarasu, along with several other public figures and a host of CEOs will be discussing key issues over the next six days here.