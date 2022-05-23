WEF: Oxfam Report Claims 62 New Billionaires In Food Industry Created In Just 2 Years

The fortunes of food and energy billionaires have increased by $453 billion over the past two years owing to soaring energy and commodity prices during the COVID and ongoing war in Ukraine, a report by Oxfam revealed. As inflation rose, there were at least 62 new food billionaires created just in 24 months. One name particularly rose to prominence-- Cargill, which now counts 12 of its family members as billionaires.

But in contrast, the report also highlighted the burgeoning gap between the rich and the poor. It said that the skyrocketing food prices could push as many as 263 million people into acute food shortages than before the pandemic. It is pertinent to note that a majority of the population living on the African subcontinent already lack basic nutrition. On average, the food prices are up by 30% over the past year.

“It is morally indefensible that people in east Africa are dying of hunger while the fortunes of the world’s super-rich are fuelled by skyrocketing food and energy prices,” said Oxfam Chief Executive Danny Sriskandarajah.

“At a time when hundreds of millions more people are facing extreme poverty, there can be no excuse for governments not to address gargantuan profits and wealth in order to ensure that no one is left behind,” he added. He also called upon the world leaders, meeting at World Economic Forum to impose a ‘wealth tax’ on rich people.

'Tax Us': Millionaires call for economic equality

Meanwhile, a group of millionaires have joined the ongoing protests against the World Economic Forum gathering of the business and political elite in Davos, Switzerland, demanding the governments to “tax us” immediately. The demonstrators, who have given themselves the moniker of ‘Patriotic millionaires’ said that imposing new taxes on the men of wealth would reduce the burgeoning gap between the rich and poor.

It would tackle the “cost of living scandal playing out in multiple nations around the world,” they said. Oxfam recently stated that the rising inequality between the haves and have nots could push as many as 263 million more people into extreme poverty in 2022, reversing decades of progress.

(Image: Pixabay)