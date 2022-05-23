Last Updated:

WEF: 'Patriotic Millionaires' Urge Govts To Impose More Tax On Rich To Reduce Wealth Gap

A group of millionaires have joined the ongoing protests against the World Economic Forum gathering of the business and political elite in Davos, Switzerland.

A group of millionaires have joined the ongoing protests against the World Economic Forum gathering of the business and political elite in Davos, Switzerland, demanding the governments to “tax us” immediately. The demonstrators, who have given themselves the moniker of ‘Patriotic millionaires’ said that imposing new taxes on the men of wealth would reduce the burgeoning gap between the rich and poor. It would tackle the “cost of living scandal playing out in multiple nations around the world,” they said. 

It is pertinent to note that charity Oxfam recently stated that the rising inequality between the haves and have nots could push as many as 263 million more people into extreme poverty in 2022, reversing decades of progress. In the UK alone, there were over 177 billionaires, with a combined fortune of £653bn. Elon Musk ranked the world’s richest man has net worth of $219 B alone, as per the Forbes billionaire list. 

“It’s outrageous that our political leaders listen to those who have the most, know the least about the economic impact of this crisis, and many of whom pay infamously little in taxes. The only credible outcome from this conference is to tax the richest and tax us now. Tax the delegates attending Davos 2022,” said Phil White, former business consultant andmember of the protesting group said, as reported by The Guardian. 

Skewed economy 

Engelhorn, an heir to the founders of the BASF chemical company, who co-founded the #taxmenow initiative, emphasised on 'how skewed our economy is" and said that it was time to take action. "Our governments continue to do nothing to address gross inequality and instead meet behind closed doors in this spectacle of private wealth. We have hit the end of the line when another quarter of a billion people will be pushed into extreme poverty this year. It’s time to rebalance the world. It’s time to tax the rich,' he said. 

World Economic Forum was held under the theme  ‘Working Together, Restoring Trust’. It is the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit returned to Davos-Klosters after a two-year hiatus as the event could not be held in 2021 as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

