Weight Watchers' Social Media Campaign Draws Flak For Poor Timing

As tensions between the United States and Iran have risen to an all-time high, Twitter saw a hilarious hashtag trend on the microblogging platform. After the United States killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, World War III began to trend on Twitter. But just below the World War III Twitter trend, another hashtag began to pick up that netizens felt was a social media mishap.

Read: MASSIVE: Trump Claims Iran's Gen Soleimani Planned "terror Plots As Far Away As Delhi"

Publicity that backfired

Weight Watchers, a company that offers various product and services to assist in healthy habits started a hashtag #thisismyWW on Twitter after World War III began to trend. Both the hashtags began trending at the exact same time that provided some much needed comic relief to netizens. At the time when the world felt that war could be imminent, the hilarious hashtag came as a relief for some on social media.

Read: New York Police On High Alert After Iranian Commander Soleimani's Killing: Mayor

Twitterati left no stone unturned to poke fun at the hashtag promoted by Weight Watchers as the timing of the trend was absolutely hysterical. The American health company recently rebranded themselves from Weight Watchers International, Inc to WW International, Inc and wanted to promote their new name on social media. But the time of promotion attracted a lot of backlash from netizens as World War III was also trending at the same time. But WW International, Inc couldn't have asked for a better time to promote themselves as any publicity is good publicity.

Read: Trump Says US 'terminated' Iranian General But Doesn't Seek Regime Change

lmfaooo I thought the #thisismyWW promoted tag was for "this is my World War" fun night pic.twitter.com/UsIoPkRfd2 — jush (@boringwhitedad) January 3, 2020

bad timing for that hashtag Weight Watchers #thisismyWW



THIS IS MY WORLD WAR 💀😔💥



LETS GOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/T7eeN168oR — im salt (@imsaltYT) January 3, 2020

Not a great night for Weight Watchers to be rebranding #thisismyWW pic.twitter.com/Qko384xCRy — Conor Patrick (@cpatrickdood) January 3, 2020

In retrospect I'm sure Weight Watchers is now regretting their promoted trend of #thisismyWW due to the latest trend of World War 3. pic.twitter.com/WmIYIDlMii — Jordan VanDina (@JordanVanDina) January 3, 2020

Real talk I thought the #thisismyWW hashtag stood for "this is my World War" pic.twitter.com/dht6ZXbKC7 — NormalFrickenRockgood (@_DonNormal) January 3, 2020

“Sometimes losing weight can really feel like World War Me” #thisismyWW https://t.co/wXYKRD5sxS — bryce (@brycefrisher) January 3, 2020

Read: US Secretary Speaks To Pak Army Chief Over The Killing Of Irani General Qassem Soleimani

