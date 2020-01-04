The Debate
The Debate
Weight Watchers' Social Media Campaign Draws Flak For Poor Timing

Rest of the World News

Weight Watchers' social media campaign backfires as they picked up a wrong day to promote their re-branding on Twitter. Firm faced backlash for the trend.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Weight Watchers

As tensions between the United States and Iran have risen to an all-time high, Twitter saw a hilarious hashtag trend on the microblogging platform. After the United States killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, World War III began to trend on Twitter. But just below the World War III Twitter trend, another hashtag began to pick up that netizens felt was a social media mishap. 

Read: MASSIVE: Trump Claims Iran's Gen Soleimani Planned "terror Plots As Far Away As Delhi"

Publicity that backfired

Weight Watchers, a company that offers various product and services to assist in healthy habits started a hashtag #thisismyWW on Twitter after World War III began to trend. Both the hashtags began trending at the exact same time that provided some much needed comic relief to netizens. At the time when the world felt that war could be imminent, the hilarious hashtag came as a relief for some on social media. 

Read: New York Police On High Alert After Iranian Commander Soleimani's Killing: Mayor

Twitterati left no stone unturned to poke fun at the hashtag promoted by Weight Watchers as the timing of the trend was absolutely hysterical. The American health company recently rebranded themselves from Weight Watchers International, Inc to WW International, Inc and wanted to promote their new name on social media. But the time of promotion attracted a lot of backlash from netizens as World War III was also trending at the same time. But WW International, Inc couldn't have asked for a better time to promote themselves as any publicity is good publicity. 

Read: Trump Says US 'terminated' Iranian General But Doesn't Seek Regime Change

Read: US Secretary Speaks To Pak Army Chief Over The Killing Of Irani General Qassem Soleimani
 

Published:
