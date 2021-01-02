Welcoming 2021: Desolated Public Places Mark Low-key New Year's Eve Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Quick links:
Champs Elysees avenue in Paris very early on New Year's Day Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Christophe Ena)
Fireworks exploding over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, Rob Griffith)
Hotel Indonesia Roundabout in Jakarta, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebration, taken on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, Tatan Syuflana)
Victoria Harbor at the New Year's Eve of year 2021 in Hong Kong, the top photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A handful of people in front of the iconic Gateway of India, a popular place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, Rajanish Kakade)
Fireworks exploding over the Kremlin and the Spasskaya Tower in an almost empty Red Square during New Year's celebrations in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Denis Tyrin)
An empty historic center in Brussels on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco and Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
people visiting to pray at Sensoji temple in Tokyo a few hours before New Year on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Hiro Komae)
Colle Oppio hill overlooking Rome's Colosseum, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations, as seen in the first minutes of Friday, Jan. 1, 2021