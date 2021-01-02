Last Updated:

Welcoming 2021: Desolated Public Places Mark Low-key New Year's Eve Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the world said goodbye to 2020, there were countdowns and live performances, but no massed jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots. Take a look here:

Champs Elysees Avenue
Champs Elysees avenue in Paris very early on New Year's Day Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Christophe Ena)

Sydney Opera House
Fireworks exploding over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, Rob Griffith)

Hotel Indonesia Roundabout
Hotel Indonesia Roundabout in Jakarta, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebration, taken on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, Tatan Syuflana)

Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong
Victoria Harbor at the New Year's Eve of year 2021 in Hong Kong, the top photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Gateway of India
A handful of people in front of the iconic Gateway of India, a popular place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, Rajanish Kakade)

Kremlin and Spasskaya Tower
Fireworks exploding over the Kremlin and the Spasskaya Tower in an almost empty Red Square during New Year's celebrations in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Denis Tyrin)

historic center in Brussels
An empty historic center in Brussels on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco and Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Sensoji temple in Tokyo
people visiting to pray at Sensoji temple in Tokyo a few hours before New Year on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Hiro Komae)

Colle Oppio hill
Colle Oppio hill overlooking Rome's Colosseum, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations, as seen in the first minutes of Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Times Square
An almost empty Times Square in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Rutte, Ben Hider)

