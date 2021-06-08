'We're Here For You': Justin Trudeau Assures Muslims After Horrific Hit-and-run Hate Crime

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 8 told the Muslims in London, Ontario and across the nation that his government stands in solidarity with them after a driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and severely injuring the other. Canadian police on June 7 said that it was a deliberate attack that targeted the victims because of their religion. Expressing grief over the Sunday incident, Trudeau called the hate “insidious” and “despicable” and called for it to cease in the country while adding that he is “horrified” by the incident. Canadian Prime Minister assured the loved ones of the victims of the incident that “we are here for you.”

I’m horrified by the news from London, Ontario. To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital - our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable - and it must stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

Canadian police on Monday said that a 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby mall after the incident that took place on Sunday night (local time) in the Ontario city of London. Police reportedly also said that a black pickup truck mounted a curb and struck the victims at the intersection.

London, Ontario's Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement, “This was an act of mass murder perpetuated against Muslims...It was rooted in unspeakable hatred.” Meanwhile, the extended family also issued a separate statement identifying the victims as Salman Afzal, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, their daughter Yumna, 15 and a 74-year-old grandmother whose name was withheld. The only survivor of the attack who is now hospitalised is a boy, Fayez.

MEDIA RELEASE: #LdnOnt Mayor Ed Holder’s Statement on Hyde Park Tragedy pic.twitter.com/51LrmRGiha — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) June 7, 2021

“Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the Afzal family know the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis,” the statement said. “They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were top students in their school and connected strongly with spiritual their identity.”

Veltman faces four counts of murder

London Police Service Deputy Inspector Paul Waight, as per CBC report, told the reporters that Veltman is already facing four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder following the gruesome vehicular hit-and-run on Sunday. Reportedly, he could also face terrorism charges. Waight said, “There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith.” Waight also noted that the law enforcement had not determined if the suspect was a member of any hate group.

IMAGE: AP