‘Were My Sons Not Enough?’ Shouts Iranian Wrestler's Mother On Daughter's Detention

A video of a woman banging on the gates of an Iranian detention facility went viral, where the woman was heard yelling, “Were my sons not enough?"

The woman in the video is the mother of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari who was executed in 2020 for protesting. In the video, which was shared online on Saturday, Behieh Namjoo the mother of wrestler Navid Afkari was seen yelling and demanding the release of her daughter and Afkari’s sister Elham Afkari. Not only this, Afakri's brother Vahid has been held in solitary confinement for over two years.

“You killed one of my sons and are still keeping my other son in solitary confinement! Is it still not enough for you,” shouted Namjoo while banging the gates. She then went on to say, “You killed my young boy. Now either release my daughter or kill me as well.”

On Thursday, the Islamic Republic of Iran officially arrested Navid’s sister Elham Afkari, alleging that Elham is an “agent” for the London-based Iran International news organisation. The Jerusalem Post reported that the Iranian regime also arrested Elham’s husband and their 3-year-old daughter who was later released.

Elham has been on a hunger strike since she was arrested

The allegation of her working with the Iran International News was vehemently denied by her family. Elham has been on a hunger strike since she was arrested, the detainee’s mother and her family have been sitting outside the detentions centre demanding to receive information about her conditions.

The problems for the Afkari family didn’t end there, on Friday, Radio Farda reported. Elham’s brother Hamid Afkari was arrested in front of the detention centre while he was trying to seek information about his sister. While expressing their frustrations with the Iranian administration, the Afkhari family said, “You will get nowhere with these lies, you are collapsing, say hi to your end."

Clearing Elham’s name Iran International asserted, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] IRGC-affiliated media are falsely claiming that she was “an agent of Iran International.” The arrest came in the light of Tehran’s discomfort with the news agency’s 24-hour reporting about Iran protests over the Mahsa Amini case.

The family also urged the International news agency to be careful when quoting regime-controlled news agencies. “Repeating these words by independent world media is not spreading the news, it just helps the Islamic Republic more easily take away people's lives and livelihoods," the family added.