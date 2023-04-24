'We're Not Post-soviet,' Says Lithuanian Foreign Min. Over Chinese Ambassador's Remark

After the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye’s comments on the post-Soviet state sparked outrage, the Lithuanian foreign minister came out with the Lithuanian stance on the issue. On Saturday, the Chinese ambassador raised doubt about the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former nations belonging to the USSR. The Chinese diplomat made these controversial remarks when he was asked who has the authority over the Crimean peninsula. "Crimea was originally part of Russia, wasn't it? It was [Soviet leader Nikita] Khrushchev who gave Crimea to Ukraine in the Soviet Union," the Chinese official told French news outlet LCI. “Even these countries of the former Soviet Union don’t have effective status in international law because there is no international agreement to make their status as a sovereign country concrete,” he further mentioned.

The comments on post Soviet state sparked outrage all around the world, especially among the Baltic nations. On Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis made it clear that the Baltic nation was never part of the erstwhile USSR. “Lithuania never joined the USSR. Moscow illegally occupied our territory, so we resisted until we restored our independence and the Red Army went back home. We're not post-soviet, we're never-soviet,” the Lithuanian foreign minister wrote on Twitter. The remarks came after reports emerged that the three Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia would summon senior officials on Tuesday to condemn and protest against Lu’s remarks, Financial Times reported.

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye called Crimea historically Russian



In response to the question whether Crimea is Ukrainian, the diplomat said: "It depends on how you perceive this problem. There is a story. Crimea was Russian at first, wasn't it? pic.twitter.com/S8rZIPCUTa — MARIA (@its_maria012) April 23, 2023

Lithuania never joined the USSR. Moscow illegally occupied our territory, so we resisted until we restored our independence and the Red Army went back home.

We're not post-soviet, we're never-soviet. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) April 24, 2023

China backtracks

After Lu’s comment raised outrage all across Europe, the Chinese Foreign Ministry backtracked on the issue and released a contradictory statement to the one posed by its ambassador to France. While Lu exclaimed that the so-called post soviet states lacked “effective status under International law”, the Chinese foreign ministry stated that China was one of the first countries to formulate ties with post soviet states. “After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with relevant countries,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asserted in a press briefing. “China respects the sovereign status of the republics after the disintegration of the Soviet Union,” Ning further added.

After Lu’s interview aired, the Chinese diplomat received criticisms from across the European continent. Following Lu’s remarks, France’s foreign ministry demanded Beijing clarify its position. The EU foreign affairs ministers are planning to discuss the remarks made by a Chinese diplomat at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.