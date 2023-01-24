West 'has Not Crossed' All The Red Lines In Ukraine Yet, Warns Russia's Diplomat To The UN

The First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, stated that NATO and Western countries have been actively involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, though certain boundaries have yet to be crossed. "We are sending more and more signals that, well, of course, some red lines have been crossed, but maybe the most red of them haven’t yet been crossed. When you deal with a nuclear power like Russia, you have to calculate all the possibilities if you want to escalate the war further and further on," he said in an interview with American journalist Kim Iversen, as per a report from TASS.

Polyansky stated that an increase in weapons provided by NATO to Ukraine will not significantly alter the outcome of Russia's military operation, but the crossing of certain boundaries increases the likelihood of direct involvement by Western nations in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to the Russian diplomat, Russia has no desire for direct conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the sentiment is reciprocated by NATO. He added that the support provided to Ukraine goes beyond just weapons and includes specialists who are necessary to operate them.

Polyansky says the US is actively participating in planning of military operations

Polyansky said that the United States is actively participating in the planning of military operations by Ukraine and NATO countries are also supplying satellite intelligence information. He also stated that NATO, though not present in large numbers, is effectively engaged in the conflict through the presence of private military companies, advisers, and mercenaries. "NATO is de facto fighting in Ukraine. Maybe NATO armies are not there massively, but there are private military companies, there are councilors, there are a lot of mercenaries, who are being killed and who are being captured," were his exact words.

