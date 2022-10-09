Prior to the upcoming "vote against Russia" at the United Nations, western nations, led by the United States, have tried to seek support from Pakistan. This came at the time when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to convene on Monday to discuss the annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia, as per media reports. Further, a resolution on the annexation is now being prepared, after Russia vetoed the resolution denouncing the move in the UN Security Council last week.

In an effort to garner the maximum support, the Biden administration is seeking the support of the nations that earlier abstained on a similar resolution, The Express Tribune reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan had abstained from voting earlier in March, which drew a strong reaction from Europe and the US. In light of the current crisis in Ukraine, some European nations even equated abstention to supporting Russia. Islamabad has further stated, in explaining its position, that choosing a side would prevent the nation from potentially serving as a peace mediator.

In addition to this, after the arrival of the Shehbaz Sharif government in power, the Prime Minister of Pakistan met with a number of notable European leaders at the most recent UN General Assembly session, including those from France and Germany. PM Shehbaz even had a brief conversation in Washington with US President Joe Biden. Russia has continued to be a major topic of conversation during the series of discussions in the United States, ANI reported.

Russia urged for a secret ballot vote on the resolution

According to the Tribune, which cited diplomatic sources, the US is keen on Pakistan to end its "neutrality" policy on the war between Russia and Ukraine. Pakistan, however, is unlikely to alter its position, as it doesn't want to join the fight between the world's superpowers.

Last week, a draft resolution that sought to denounce Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory was repulsed by Russia using its veto power at the UNSC. Furthermore, as per the Associated Press report, next week, Russia urged for a secret ballot vote on the resolution endorsed by the West. This resolution will denounce Moscow's "attempted illegal annexation" of a portion of four Ukrainian regions and urge that Moscow immediately cease its activities. Russia reportedly believes that if the General Assembly's votes are secret, it will have greater support from the 193 member states.

The resolution's sponsors, the United States and Albania, promised to bring the matter before all UN members in the General Assembly, where there are no vetoes but where decisions are not enforceable.

(Image: AP)